Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 837,668 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 338.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 596.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

