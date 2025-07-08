Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0%

DRI opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.