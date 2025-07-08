Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.30. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

