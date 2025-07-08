Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $34,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $264.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.90. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

