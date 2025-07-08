Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,864 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Trex worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TREX opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

