Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,977 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

NYSE CNC opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

