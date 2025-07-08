Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.