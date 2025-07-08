Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 147,881 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,958,704.53. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

