Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 249,882 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249,882 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VeriSign worth $32,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 48.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,975. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $287.49 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $172.49 and a one year high of $290.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

