Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,783 Shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $34,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after purchasing an additional 719,631 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,492,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,119,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 216,903 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. World Kinect Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 6.46%. World Kinect’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

