Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,519 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $33,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nucor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.6%

Nucor stock opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

