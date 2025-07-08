Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,835 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PPL worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,760,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,484,000 after buying an additional 2,070,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PPL by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,347,000 after buying an additional 1,371,000 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.