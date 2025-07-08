Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,406 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $36,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $126,942.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,399.88. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $96,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,865.92. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,987. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.6%

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

