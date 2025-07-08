Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dover worth $30,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Dover by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Dover Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DOV opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average of $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

