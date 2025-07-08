Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,011,987 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,011,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 148.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7,148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

