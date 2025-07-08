Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $33,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

