Private Trust Co. NA Buys 300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $109.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

