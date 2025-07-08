Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE STE opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.