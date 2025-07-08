Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,256,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

