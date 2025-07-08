Private Trust Co. NA Has $160,000 Stock Position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,185,000 after buying an additional 473,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,324,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,053,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after buying an additional 98,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in National Grid Transco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NGG opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $74.58.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

About National Grid Transco

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

