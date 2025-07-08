Private Trust Co. NA Has $197,000 Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,759,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,144,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.32 and a beta of 0.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.