Private Trust Co. NA Invests $179,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,675.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 196,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,241 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

