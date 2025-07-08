Private Trust Co. NA Sells 350 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2%
NYSE WTRG opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WTRG
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Utilities
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.