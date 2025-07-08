Private Trust Co. NA Sells 350 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.