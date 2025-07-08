Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stake Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 138,747 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,587,000 after buying an additional 378,255 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,947.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $80,371.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,469.23. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,368. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

