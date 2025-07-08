Promising Bank Stocks To Research – July 5th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares of publicly traded banking and financial services companies, representing partial ownership and a claim on their profits and losses. Their prices typically react to interest-rate movements, credit risk and broader economic conditions because banks generate revenue by taking deposits and making loans. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,443,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,231,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $296.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,821. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.56.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.67. 13,229,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,629,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,620,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,113,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 11,237,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,353,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

