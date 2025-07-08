Promising Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, MercadoLibre, and D.R. Horton are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, own, manage or finance residential, commercial and industrial properties. They offer investors a liquid way to gain exposure to the real estate market, generating returns through rental income, property value appreciation and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 21,620,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,179,873. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. 11,237,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,377,113. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 60,311,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,945,062. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of MS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. 3,974,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,141. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $144.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.20. 5,765,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,077. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $92.15.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $34.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,507.03. The stock had a trading volume of 194,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,469.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,579.78 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22.

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

NYSE:DHI traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

