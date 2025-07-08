Reading International (RDI) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reading International to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Reading International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reading International’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reading International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reading International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reading International Competitors 534 1569 3008 49 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Reading International currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Reading International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reading International is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Reading International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International $210.53 million -$35.30 million -1.19 Reading International Competitors $4.17 billion $328.73 million 32.62

Reading International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reading International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International -11.28% -632.66% -4.88% Reading International Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Reading International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Reading International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reading International rivals beat Reading International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres, Angelika Film Center, State Cinema by Angelika, Angelika Anywhere, Event Cinemas, and Rialto Cinemas brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. Reading International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

