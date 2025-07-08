Reviewing Magna International (NYSE:MGA) & AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magna International and AB Volvo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Magna International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $42.84 billion 0.27 $1.01 billion $4.00 10.23 AB Volvo $49.84 billion 1.13 $4.77 billion $2.14 12.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AB Volvo has higher revenue and earnings than Magna International. Magna International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.5% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AB Volvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Magna International and AB Volvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 14 3 0 2.11 AB Volvo 2 1 3 2 2.63

Magna International currently has a consensus target price of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Magna International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than AB Volvo.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AB Volvo pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magna International pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Volvo pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magna International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Magna International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and AB Volvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.73% 11.96% 4.56% AB Volvo 8.93% 24.36% 6.63%

Summary

AB Volvo beats Magna International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis system, battery enclosures, and engineering and testing; and exteriors, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, side doors, and greenhouse products. The Power & Vision segment offers electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; far camera module, remote camera heads, interior sensing camera, radars, thermal sensing, and domain controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, camera monitoring system driver/occupant monitoring systems, and smart actuators; forward and rear lighting, and lit grilles/panels/displays; latching system, door modules, charge port doors, power system, hinges, and door handles; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About AB Volvo

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.