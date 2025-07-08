Reviewing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $75.25 million 0.51 $18.07 million $4.58 1.97 Old Second Bancorp $282.62 million 3.01 $85.26 million $1.83 10.33

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 26.31% N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp 24.52% 12.87% 1.50%

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

