Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Otc Micro were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the first quarter worth $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Otc Micro alerts:

Royce Otc Micro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Royce Otc Micro has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

In other Royce Otc Micro news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 43,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $359,232.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,440.70. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Otc Micro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Otc Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Otc Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.