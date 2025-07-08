Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director John Wendell Thompson Sells 9,009 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $774,413.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,788.08. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $884,773.89.

On Thursday, May 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $643,693.05.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.46. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after buying an additional 1,037,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

