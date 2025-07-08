Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 165,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

