Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.42%.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 561.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 492,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,943,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

