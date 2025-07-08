Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.