Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 2,184 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

