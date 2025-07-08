Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 3,746 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,537,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

