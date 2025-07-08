Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,677,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 516.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Finally, Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

