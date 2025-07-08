Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $173,000 in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,086,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1%

VFMO opened at $172.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.69. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

