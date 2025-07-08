Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,223.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 66,592 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,141,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.