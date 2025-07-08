Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $37,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $341.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $344.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

