Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $17,488,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 382.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 446,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 354,320 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 144,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

