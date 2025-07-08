Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,091,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:MOH opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $230.96 and a 52 week high of $365.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average of $305.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

