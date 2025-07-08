Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 2,933.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the sale, the director owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,667.15. This trade represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 341 shares of company stock valued at $13,002 over the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.59.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

