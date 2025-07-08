Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 4,550 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPS. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7%

RSPS opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.