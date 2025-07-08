Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,555 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,005,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 759,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,967,000 after purchasing an additional 640,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

