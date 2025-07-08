Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SPEM opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

