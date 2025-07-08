Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $169,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

NYSE COR opened at $302.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.32. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

