Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $215,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.