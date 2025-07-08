Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $381.39 and a one year high of $522.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.60 and its 200-day moving average is $487.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.