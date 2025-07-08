Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Western Union by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Western Union by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Western Union Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

